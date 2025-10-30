Earning the first-ever SGS Cybersecurity Mark in the baby monitor category, Owlet reinforces its leadership in safety, security, privacy, and innovation.

Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced that its newest video monitoring device, Dream Sight, is the first and only baby monitor to earn an SGS Cybersecurity Mark, a global certification that recognizes the highest standards in international cybersecurity and privacy. Dream Sight was tested by Brightsight, an SGS company and global leader in cybersecurity evaluations. For parents, this independent recognition provides extra reassurance that Owlet delivers trusted digital solutions backed by strong encryption, secure data management, and advanced privacy safeguards.

Owlet's Dream Sight is the first and only baby monitor to earn an SGS Cybersecurity Mark, a global certification that recognizes the highest standards in international cybersecurity and privacy.

"Earning the SGS Cybersecurity Mark underscores Owlet's leadership in the market and our inherent responsibility to protect families," said Jonathan Harris, Owlet's President and CEO. "As smart home devices become an essential part of parenting, cybersecurity is not optional. We provide parents with independent validation that Owlet products are safe, secure, and built to protect what matters most."

This certification confirms that Dream Sight meets the rigorous requirements of the European Union's Radio Equipment Directive (RED), Articles 3.3 (d) and (e). Dream Sight was tested against international standards EN 18031-1 and EN 18031-2, with SGS Fimko Oy, a Notified Body accredited by the European Commission, issuing EU Type Certification in accordance with RED Articles 3(3)(d) and (e).

As the first in the category to receive the SGS Cybersecurity Mark, Owlet provides a tangible solution for families who want a best-in-class smart baby monitor, without compromising on security. Verification and certification details will be available via an integrated QR code on the product's digital packaging label.

"We are honored to grant the SGS Cybersecurity Mark to Owlet's Dream Sight, collectively setting a new benchmark for trust, cybersecurity, and safety in infant monitoring," said Ben van Berkel, Chief Commercial Officer at Brightsight. "Consumers deserve confidence in the security of the technology they rely on, and Owlet has shown an exemplary commitment to safeguarding families through innovation and transparency."

Launched in September 2025, Dream Sight is Owlet's most advanced video and audio monitoring system to date, featuring 2K HD streaming with night vision, motion and sound detection, two-way audio, and temperature and humidity tracking. It can function independently or integrate with FDA-cleared Dream Sock, the only over-the-counter smart baby monitor on the market meeting FDA safety and accuracy standards, to deliver live, clinically validated data on a baby's pulse rate, oxygen level, sleep, and overall wellness trends. To learn more about Owlet's innovative product lineup, please visit www.owletcare.com.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet's digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE: OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-cleared medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provides real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over 2.5 million parents worldwide have used Owlet's platform, contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

About Brightsight

Brightsight, an SGS company, delivers trusted IT security evaluations beyond standard assessment. Leveraging decades of experience, cross-industry expertise, and the global reach of SGS, Brightsight provides testing, regulatory insight, and evaluation services that streamline compliance across the IT landscape.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection, and Certification company, operating a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, SGS combines the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the outcomes and benefits of the SGS Cybersecurity Mark awarded to Dream Sight; the Company's product roadmap and growth prospects; and potential market reception and competitive positioning. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "estimate," "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "goal," "potential," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance," the negation thereof, or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made, and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the commercial success of Dream Sight and related products in domestic and international markets; (ii) the regulatory pathway for Owlet's products, including submissions to, actions taken by and decisions and responses from regulators, such as the FDA and similar regulators outside of the United States, as well as Owlet's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or certification for its products and other regulatory requirements and legal proceedings; (iii) requirements to maintain the SGS Cybersecurity Mark, including conformity assessments, audits, surveillance, re-testing and evolving standards such as EU RED cybersecurity provisions, and the risk of changes in applicable standards or interpretations; (iv) Owlet's competition and the Company's ability to profitably grow and manage growth; (v) the ability of Owlet to implement strategic initiatives, reduce costs, grow revenues, develop and launch new products, innovate and enhance existing products, meet customer demands and adapt to changes in consumer preferences and retail trends; (vi) Owlet's ability to acquire, defend and protect its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements concerning privacy and data protection; (vii) Owlet's ability to maintain relationships with customers, manufacturers and suppliers; (viii) impacts from compliance with applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the impact of and disruption to Owlet's business, financial condition, operations, supply chain and logistics due to economic and other conditions beyond the Company's control; (x) adverse impacts from other economic, business, regulatory, competitive or other factors, such as changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer preferences; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's other releases, public statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict such events or how they may affect Owlet. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, although Owlet may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

