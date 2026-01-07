Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A3D68K | ISIN: CH1256740924 | Ticker-Symbol: SUV
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BizClik Media: BizClik Announces SGS-Led ESG Reporting & Regulation Workshop at Net Zero Summit 2026

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has announced that SGS will lead a dedicated workshop at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026, focused on helping organisations strengthen ESG reporting, navigate evolving regulation and turn disclosure into strategic value.

SGS Net Zero Summit

Taking place on 4 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster, the workshop will provide practical guidance for sustainability, ESG, finance and risk leaders facing increasing regulatory pressure and rising stakeholder expectations around transparency and data quality.

Turning ESG Reporting into a Strategic Advantage

As ESG reporting requirements expand across regions and frameworks, many organisations continue to struggle with fragmented data, unclear ownership and inconsistent outputs. The result is often reporting that meets compliance thresholds but fails to support decision-making or build trust.

The SGS-led session will address these challenges head-on, offering practical insight into how organisations can design credible, decision-ready ESG reporting frameworks that support both regulatory compliance and long-term business strategy.

Workshop details:

  • Session: ESG Reporting & Regulation Strategies
  • Date: 4 March 2026
  • Time: 11:15-12:00 GMT
  • Location: Room 1, QEII Centre, London

Navigating Global ESG Reporting Standards

With global ESG frameworks continuing to evolve, the workshop will explore how organisations can:

  • Navigate overlapping ESG reporting standards and regulatory requirements
  • Reduce complexity across multiple frameworks
  • Build consistency, confidence and clarity in disclosure processes

Building Robust and Credible ESG Disclosure

Credibility is now central to ESG reporting, with investors and regulators demanding reliable data and strong governance. Attendees will gain insight into:

  • Designing robust ESG disclosure processes
  • Strengthening internal controls and accountability
  • Improving data quality and audit readiness

Aligning ESG Reporting with Stakeholder Expectations

The session will also examine how organisations can better align ESG disclosures with the expectations of investors, regulators, customers and employees, without increasing reporting burden or reputational risk.

Using ESG Data to Drive Decision-Making

Beyond compliance, high-quality ESG data can support investment decisions, risk management and long-term planning. The workshop will demonstrate how organisations can:

  • Leverage ESG data for strategic decision-making
  • Move from static reporting to insight-led analysis
  • Connect ESG metrics to wider business performance

Who Should Attend

This workshop is designed for senior leaders responsible for ESG reporting, sustainability strategy, compliance, finance and risk, particularly those preparing for tighter regulation or seeking to improve the credibility and impact of their ESG disclosures.

Part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

The SGS workshop forms part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026, BizClik's flagship sustainability event bringing together senior leaders, policymakers and solution providers to accelerate net-zero strategy, decarbonisation and ESG delivery.

Registration is now open. Delegates are encouraged to register early to secure their place.

About SGS

SGS is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, supporting organisations to meet regulatory requirements, manage risk and build trust through credible data and assurance.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, supply chain, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, platforms and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855576/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-announces-sgs-led-esg-reporting--regulation-workshop-at-net-zero-summit-2026-302654035.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
