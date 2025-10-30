Entero Therapeutics: Entero's Reinvention Gives the Grid, AI, and Investors Exactly What They're After: Power and Value

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENTO ) has just made one of the boldest moves in its history, a reinvention that trades long biotech timelines for immediate impact. By acquiring GRID AI, Entero has vaulted straight into the nexus of two of the decade's biggest themes: the surge in AI-driven energy demand and the transformation of the grid to handle it. The acquisition also facilitated the company's return to full compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, marking not just a strategic but also a structural milestone.

Don't treat this pivot as a cautious hedge. It is a full-tilt bet on scarcity, scale, and timing - the ingredients that all stakeholders crave when markets are being reshaped. The best part of this deal is that GRID AI arrives with substance, not speculation. More than $50 million and years of engineering have already gone into building a platform designed for commercial scale. Its technology suite, Dynamic Load Shaping and the Aggregation Management Platform, brings AI, machine learning, and edge analytics together to orchestrate millions of distributed assets.

What that means is that things like EV chargers, rooftop solar, HVAC systems, water heaters, and industrial batteries-assets that once behaved like unruly variables - now perform like a coordinated network. Volatility becomes stability, and the result is a grid that is more reliable, more resilient, and more profitable.

People Will Appreciate This Orchestra's Output

The better news for Entero is that GRID AI puts them in the right market at the right time. Goldman Sachs projects that global data-center demand will rise 50% by 2027 and more than double by 2030. Each hyperscale build-out acts like a small city suddenly wired into the grid, demanding levels of power that utilities were never built to provide. Yes, renewables help relieve the strain, but their variability also adds another layer of unpredictability. That's where GRID AI steps in as a conductor, forcing order from chaos and turning spikes and surges into something operators can actually manage.

This thesis is not just compelling; it is validated. Institutional heavyweights are pouring capital into the same problem. Hundreds of millions have been committed to similar grid-edge orchestration peers, such as Amp Energy's Amp X platform, which highlights how critical this market has become. What makes Entero unique, however, is investor access.

Amp X sits within a private equity portfolio, while GRID AI now gives public investors a way to participate directly through a Nasdaq listing. And with less than 2.5 million shares outstanding, share scarcity can ensure that every milestone resonates more than it would in a crowded equity structure. Relevance drives attention. Scarcity amplifies it. Capital structure maximizes both.

Energy Music Right for all Ears

The pitch is simple. Utilities, governments, and hyperscalers all need stronger infrastructure, but building it takes years and billions of dollars. Demand, on the other hand, is exploding right now. That urgency is why GRID AI's software-driven platform stands out. It can unlock flexible demand, aggregate distributed resources, and balance consumer reliability with enterprise-scale growth from a position of strength.

In practice, that means deferring costly grid upgrades, easing renewable integration, and letting hyperscalers scale without breaking the system. In other words, this technology is not a nice-to-have; it's the backbone needed in the next stage of digital infrastructure.

For Entero, the acquisition is not just timely; it flips the strategic script. Its Nasdaq listing now operates as a launchpad. GRID AI doesn't have to wait years for an IPO. Entero has given it capital access, visibility, and a public stage to accelerate momentum. The listing has become a lever for growth, positioning Entero to showcase progress and capture the value of a sector expanding at warp speed

Running Lean with Intent

Execution will determine how quickly value is realized, but the backdrop could not be more supportive. The grid is strained. AI workloads are multiplying. And demand response has evolved from a side business into the business. Companies that can bring order to this digital chaos will not just win contracts; they will also transform the industry by redefining how modern infrastructure is built and maintained. GRID AI has the technology, the timing, and the platform to be one of those companies.

Keep in mind that legacy value isn't lost. Entero's biotech assets remain in the background, offering optionality and potential strategic value through partnership or licensing. But, GRID AI is clearly the growth engine. It is a software-first, recurring revenue model at the exact point where demand meets urgency. Entero has not abandoned its past. It has multiplied its relevance by positioning itself at the center of two industries-one reshaping healthcare and the other rebuilding the grid.

That combination is what makes this moment so compelling. Share scarcity, scale, and science have converged to create an asymmetric opportunity with validation, visibility, and momentum already in place. If execution matches ambition, Entero will not be remembered as a company that pivoted. It will be remembered as a company that seized the future and gave its investors a front-row seat to watch them capitalize on one of the decade's most powerful growth stories: Power.

About GRID AI

GRID AI is a grid-edge technology business providing Dynamic Load Shaping, DER aggregation, and AI-driven orchestration to enable a future-proof, transactive grid. Its Aggregation Management Platform leverages IoT, AI/ML and edge analytics to forecast, optimize and dispatch flexible demand across millions of devices for utilities, retailers and large energy users. www.grid-ai.com

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO)

Entero Therapeutics is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. Entero Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company's programs address significant unmet needs in GI health and comprise development of Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Following completion of the GRID AI acquisition, ENTO intends to continue these prior operations and to operate GRID AI as a wholly owned subsidiary and pursue opportunities at the intersection of AI and energy infrastructure.

