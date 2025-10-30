Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corporation (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operational and financial results for the first three quarters of 2025, highlighted by an increase in both sales volume and revenue over the same period in 2024.

For the nine months ending September 30th, 2025, Stakeholder recorded revenue of CAD $1,327,459, representing an increase of CAD $831,484 or approximately ~168% over the same period reported in 2024 (Q1-Q3, 2024 reported revenue was CAD $495,975).

The Company sold a total of 545 cubic meters of its exotic blue quartzite in the first 9 months of 2025, compared with 268 cubic meters sold during the same period in 2024. This reflects a 103% year-over-year increase in sales volume for the Company's exotic blue quartzite product.

"These results demonstrate steady demand for our exotic blue stone product," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"We view these results as confirmation of a sustainable market demand. We expect this performance to now be complemented by sales growth in our new white quartzite product. Ongoing efforts to improve production efficiency and market reach have translated into a marked increase in revenue, and we look forward to building on this further in 2026."

The Company maintains a focus on operational performance and profitability in the exotic stone business, while also advancing high-impact exploration initiatives in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

