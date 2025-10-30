Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.12 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Offering").

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition that a period of 4 months has elapsed from the closing date of the Offering and without payment of any additional consideration or any further action on the part of the holder, one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share at any time for a period of 24 months following the date of conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

Thomas Lamb, J2's CEO, commented: "We have two exciting gold projects in tier-one jurisdictions in Québec and Alaska. Miniac, in the Northern Abitibi region of Québec, lies within one of the world's most active and prolific gold belts. Acquired from Kenorland Minerals, Miniac hosts promising historical drill intercepts (including 2.06 g/t Au over 5.50 m) and benefits from newly completed high-resolution geophysics designed to help vector in on large-scale gold systems. Our Napoleon project in interior Alaska, also acquired from Kenorland, covers the headwaters of several placer gold camps that have collectively produced up to 800,000 oz Au. Napoleon features exceptional surface and historical results - including 593 g/t Au in outcrop and drill intercepts by Teck and Kennecott of 0.9 g/t over 74 m and 8.9 g/t over 3.0 m. Like Miniac, Napoleon now has fresh, high-resolution geophysics in hand to guide upcoming drilling - with the potential to deliver a major new discovery."

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of the escrow release condition. If the escrow release condition is not satisfied then the escrowed funds will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with any accrued interest thereon, and the Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled without any further action by the holders thereof.

The Company's transfer agent is expected to act as the subscription receipt agent in respect of the Subscription Receipts. The Subscription Receipts and the securities into which they are convertible, will bear a hold period of 4 months and a day from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

Qualified Person

Graham Giles P.Geo., J2's VP Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The Company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Offering (including its terms, closing, regulatory approval, and use of proceeds), and the Company's exploration plans, geological interpretations, and potential for future discoveries at the Miniac and Napoleon projects, constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Certain technical information in this release, including historical drill results and surface sampling data for the Miniac and Napoleon projects, is sourced from prior NI 43-101-compliant technical reports or public disclosures. The Company believes this information to be reliable; however, it has not independently verified some of the data, and such results should not be interpreted as being necessarily indicative of mineralization on the properties or of future exploration success.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

