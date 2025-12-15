Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced (October 30, 2025) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 3,333,333 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.12 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition that a period of 4 months has elapsed from the closing date of the Offering and without payment of any additional consideration or any further action on the part of the holder, one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share at any time for a period of 24 months following the date of conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

The gross proceeds of the Offering have been deposited into escrow and will be released to the Company upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition. If the escrow release condition is not satisfied, the escrowed funds will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with any accrued interest thereon, and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled without further action on the part of the holders.

The Company is acting as the escrow agent in respect of the Subscription Receipts. The gross proceeds of the Offering have been deposited into escrow and will be released to the Company upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition.

The Company will pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

J2 is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the release of escrowed proceeds, final acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange, payment of finder's fees, and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

