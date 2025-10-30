Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTC Pink: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis distribution, is pleased to welcome Jay Wilgar, a 20-year veteran in startup management and business growth, to its team as a Strategic Advisor to the management team.

Mr. Wilgar is the former CEO and Chairman of Newstrike Brands Ltd.-one of Canada's first licensed cannabis producers, turned industry leader. During his tenure there, Mr. Wilgar raised over $150 million and led its $260 million sale to Hexo Corp, later acquired by Tilray Corp.

Since exiting Newstrike, Mr. Wilgar has served as President, Managing Director, and Founding Partner of Nicoya Ventures Ltd., a venture capital firm focused on post-proof-of-concept companies poised for disruption. It offers advisory services, capital markets support and investor relations.

"I am thrilled to join the Herbal Dispatch team to help advance their rapidly growing cannabis distribution platforms," commented Jay Wilgar. "As the former CEO of NewStrike, I'm excited to apply my experience and expertise in the cannabis sector to support this dynamic and undervalued company as it scales both domestically and internationally.

With its best-in-class e-commerce platform, rigorous producer standards, and unwavering commitment to quality and patient care, Herbal Dispatch is uniquely positioned to lead Canada's medical and recreational markets, as well as the expanding global export opportunities. I'm honored to lend my experience and relationships to accelerate this next phase of growth."

Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch, added, "We are very fortunate to add Jay to our Company, his proven track record of building successful ventures, combined with strategic insights gleaned from his experience as a cannabis executive, will be a great resource for us as we continue to build Herbal Dispatch into a market leader in Canada and internationally."

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch owns and operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis and related products to informed consumers at affordable prices. The Company's flagship marketplace offers exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide array of other products.

