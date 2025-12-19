Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTC Pink: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company") a leading Canadian cannabis e-commerce platform specializing in small-batch craft cannabis, today shared insights from CEO Philip Campbell regarding President Trump's landmark decision to shift cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act.

"This development stands as a transformative breakthrough not just for U.S. cannabis, but for the global industry at large. By reclassifying cannabis to Schedule III, it reinforces a worldwide recognition of its medicinal potential and calls for balanced, pragmatic governance that transcends borders.

In the U.S., this move narrows the divide between federal policy and public opinion, where close to 90 percent of citizens endorse some degree of legalization and 74 percent live in states with active programs. Yet its ripple effects extend internationally, fostering avenues for collaborative medical research across nations. It honors the trailblazing initiatives of policymakers worldwide, including in Canada, who have established rigorous, consumer-focused cannabis systems.

For Herbal Dispatch, this rescheduling unlocks exciting new pathways for growth and expansion. As a leading e-commerce and distribution platform, we stand to benefit from increased harmonization between U.S. and Canadian markets, allowing us to explore strategic partnerships, broaden our product reach into emerging U.S. segments, and leverage improved capital access for technological advancements in our supply chain and customer platforms. This shift not only bolsters our operational efficiencies but also positions us to capitalize on rising global demand, driving long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.

We applaud President Trump for this progressive step and are steadfast in our mission to cultivate a credible, innovative, and expansive cannabis platform that serves communities around the world."

Further, to provide additional information required under CSE Policy 7, Sections 7.2 and 7.3, in relation to the disclosure of promotional activities in its previous press release dated December 11, 2025, and to ensure full compliance with CSE policies, the Company is clarifying the start and expected end dates of the promotional activities, the details of the persons or companies involved in conducting these activities, and a description of their relationship with the issuer. The compensation for each firm is restated below for clarity.

All providers remain arm's-length to the Company, have no prior relationship with Herbal Dispatch, and to the Company's knowledge hold no securities except as disclosed. None of these engagements involve Investor Relations Activities that require registration. All agreements are subject to CSE acceptance where required. All promotional materials will prominently disclose that the providers have been engaged and compensated by the Company, in full compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Paper Street Capital

Start Date: December 12, 2025

Expected End Date: March 12, 2026

Address: 13885 SW 42nd St, Davie, FL 33330, USA

Email: digital@jedifin.com

Telephone: +1 (307) 204-7655

Compensation: USD $112,000.





Start Date: December 12, 2025

Expected End Date: March 12, 2026

Address: 525 Daytona Dr. Fort Erie, ON L2A 6E4, Canada

Email: admin@entermaurs.com

Telephone: +1 (905) 933-0096.

Compensation: CAD $50,000.





Start Date: January 1, 2026

Expected End Date: December 27, 2026

Address: 9450 Southwest Gemini Drive, #7105, Beaverton, OR 97008, USA

Email: contact@smallcapbulls.com

Telephone: +1 (786) 442-2334

Compensation: US$35,000 + 150,000 cashless warrants (25% immediate vesting, remainder monthly over 12 months).





Start Date: December 12, 2025

Expected End Date: March 12, 2026

Address: 1055 W. Georgia St #1500, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7, Canada

Email: contact@alturamedia.co

Telephone: +1 (800) 456-4782

Compensation: CAD $150,000.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch owns and operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis and related products to informed consumers at affordable prices. The Company's flagship marketplace offers exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide array of other products.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's view that the reclassification of US cannabis to Schedule III can lead to market opportunities for the Company in the US. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE OR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278690

Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.