

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellanova (K) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $309 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.260 billion from $3.233 billion last year.



Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



