Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Portsmouth Water selected Tetra Tech to provide engineering design and technical support to deliver resilient water service to its customers in Southern England and advance their programs to meet new regulatory targets.

Tetra Tech's water engineers will design high-end solutions to improve critical infrastructure including reservoirs, pipes, and treatment plants that serve more than 700,000 people. Our experts will provide strategic advisory services to modernize water delivery networks and implement advanced asset management systems. This work builds on more than a decade of using our WaterNet digital platform to support network maintenance and leakage analytics for Portsmouth Water.

"Tetra Tech has supported clients around the world to provide resilient water supplies for their communities and businesses," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to use our Leading with Science approach and innovative digital solutions to partner with Portsmouth Water to deliver this significant program that will provide a state-of-the-art sustainable water supply for their community."

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

