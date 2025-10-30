

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy expanded in the third quarter after contracting in the previous quarter, a flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially in the September quarter, reversing a 0.1 percent decline in the June quarter.



On the expenditure side, consumer demand stabilized slightly, while investment and foreign trade contributed negatively in the third quarter.



Household consumption rose 0.1 percent, while government expenditure dropped 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation shrank 0.3 percent, and exports were 0.4 percent lower.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slightly faster pace of 0.6 percent, following a 0.5 percent growth in the second quarter.



Elsewhere, data from Statistics Austria showed that producer prices declined 1.1 percent annually in September, following a 1.3 percent fall in August. Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent.



