HEINEKEN International: HEINEKEN Statement

Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 14:33
67,32 Euro
-1,15 % -0,78
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 14:22 Uhr
94 Leser
HEINEKEN Statement

HEINEKEN Statement

Amsterdam, 30 October - Today we are announcing that the HEINEKEN partnership with the Champions League is coming to an end as of August 2027. After a partnership of 30 years this is of course an emotional moment for us. We've made the strategic choice to focus our sponsorships on platforms where spend is proportionate to value creation, ensuring return on investment.

We have anticipated this moment. We continue to be a proud partner of F1 and have just signed a global partnership with Premier Padel, the fastest growing sport worldwide, with meaningful multi-generational & gender reach. Two main events which will continue to underscore our passion for bringing people together in some of the world's biggest sports tournaments. Plus, we are continuously exploring additional events that will add progressive properties that help us build meaningfulness & difference on global scale.

We still have 2 more years to make the Champions League sponsorship big and keep the association with the Heineken brand in the minds of people for years to come. It has been a great ride, and in the spirit of our pioneering mindset and continuing to build meaningfulness & difference for our brands, we are proud to be investing in the future.

- END -

Enquiries

Media
Christiaan Prins
Director Global Communications
E-mail: pressoffice.heineken@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the World's Pioneering Beer Company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and nonalcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press Release HEINEKEN- UCL Sponsorship (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07da8a5a-cada-46da-92ed-0c1c01a53a5d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
