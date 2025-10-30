

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) on Thursday said that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended ELAHERE for reimbursement with conditions for the treatment of patients with certain types of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.



The company noted that ELAHERE was submitted for reimbursement review 180 days before Health Canada's approval, in alignment with CDA-AMC's Target Zero initiative, which aims to accelerate patient access to new therapies.



