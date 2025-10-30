Subaru of America: From Corporate Commitment to Community: Subaru's Christina Valente on the Magic of Subaru Loves Pets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Subaru of America

For the team at Subaru of America, Inc., commitment to community is woven into the very fabric of their brand through the Subaru Love Promise®. And a key pillar of that promise is the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative.

What began as a foundational corporate commitment has evolved into an impressive, nearly two-decade-long partnership with the ASPCA® and grown to include a number of other animal welfare organizations, resulting in over $70 million in donations to date. This dedication is fueled by Subaru's passionate community of pet-loving owners and activated by their retailers across the country. The result? A comprehensive effort that drives the rescue, health, and adoption of hundreds of thousands of animals.

We sat down with Christina Valente, Love Promise Community Commitment Manager at Subaru of America, Inc., to peel back the curtain on this incredible, long-term commitment. She shares the strategy behind the iconic October campaign, the power of their partnership with the ASPCA, how they created the viral "National Make A Dog's Day," and the advice she has for other CSR leaders looking to build a truly lasting and impactful partnership.

EFG: For those new to the campaign, can you tell us a bit about what Subaru Loves Pets is all about and what you're hoping to achieve with it?

Christina Valente (CV): As one of the five core pillars of the Subaru Love Promise®, the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative is just one of the ways Subaru aims to create change in the areas we and our owners care about the most. While support for animals and related partner community organizations takes place year-round, every October, we highlight Subaru Loves Pets through special programs that Subaru and our retailers host to support the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of animals. To date, Subaru and our retailers have donated more than $70 million to national and local pet-focused organizations to help these animals find love and companionship. In the past year alone, in partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), we helped impact more than 106,000 animals through over $3.2 million in grants to local shelters nationwide, as well as sponsored the transport and relocation of 40 shelter dogs from Alabama to New England for better adoption opportunities. Pets make the world better, and we are proud to make the world better for our pets.

EFG: The Subaru Love Promise is central to the brand. How does the Subaru Loves Pets initiative truly bring that promise to life, and why is this particular pillar so special to the company?

CV: With the Subaru Love Promise, we aim to show love and respect to all people, pets, and communities. The Subaru Loves Pets initiative is a key part of that. The Subaru community has a true passion for animal welfare, which is genuinely and enthusiastically matched by our retailers with their support of local organizations through adoption events and fundraising initiatives. Working with our dedicated partners, we take pride in helping dogs, cats and other pets find loving homes and seeing the difference it makes not only in the animals' lives but also people's lives as well. sense of belonging and ownership.

EFG: The partnership with the ASPCA is a huge part of this. We'd love to hear how that collaboration started and how it works behind the scenes to help shelter animals every day.

CV: According to the ASPCA, approximately 5.8 million animals entered U.S. shelters in 2024. Many of these animals live day after day without the love of a family or permanent residence. We believe that all pets deserve a loving home, which is why we've proudly partnered with the ASPCA since 2008 and currently serve as their largest corporate donor.

During the month of October, Subaru and our participating retailers provide direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide, through grants administered by the ASPCA, to help cover costs associated with preparing animals for adoption, veterinary expenses, and more.

EFG: Beyond the financial support, what are some of the other ways this partnership helps make a difference for pets?

CV: Subaru helps the ASPCA to provide critical care for animals in need in a number of ways, through their recovery and rehabilitation centers for fearful and under-socialized dogs, as well as their community veterinary clinics dedicated to keeping people and pets together by offering accessible veterinary care and resources. Our focus is on supporting events and programs that help dogs, cats, and other animals find loving homes and ensure they remain healthy and safe. Since 2008, this important partnership has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of nearly 250,000 animals across the country.

EFG: Subaru's community of customers are notorious animal-lovers. How did you select this cause and how does the initiative continue to build that strong community of pet lovers around the brand?

CV: We chose this cause because our community has always been filled with passionate pet lovers. The ASPCA has been a trusted leader in animal rescue for over 150 years, making them a natural partner for Subaru. Through initiatives like Subaru Loves Pets and National Make A Dog's Day, we give our community meaningful ways to support adoptions, volunteer, donate, and celebrate their furry family members. It's heartwarming to see the impact and how these efforts strengthen the bonds in our communities and unite people with a shared love of animals.

EFG: Subaru created National Make A Dog's Day as part of this campaign. How has that helped the partnership gain momentum?

CV: In addition to hosting pet adoptions, helping with microchipping, and other events, Subaru retailers across the country recognize National Make A Dog's Day every year on October 22 by encouraging people to celebrate their pets on social media using the hashtag MakeADogsDay while also considering adopting or fostering an "Underdog", older and/or disabled animals who are often overlooked in shelters. This awareness day has become a huge celebration for Subaru and animal lovers nationwide, motivating communities to give back to the amazing pets in their lives or to others.

EFG: Looking back, what have been some of the most memorable or proudest moments for the Subaru team throughout this partnership?

CV: It's hard to pick just one or two moments to call out from this initiative and our close-knit partnership with the ASPCA. Our team has had the privilege to help design programs for Subaru Loves Pets that our retailers then activate in their communities to help those in need. It is rare in the automotive industry to have that dedication, outside of a typical CSR department, and with such a deep level of involvement.

Not only do we get to work on the community coordination, fun add-ons like new pet parent kits, and vehicle-themed pet toys to celebrate adoptions, but we also report on year-over-year impacts. Watching that number continue to grow to over 700,000 animals supported since the Subaru Loves Pets program started is just incredible.

We have seen this initiative and partnership change people's and pets' lives firsthand, through pet-focused volunteer events at our HQ, collecting photos and success stories from retailers nationwide, jumping in to assist during natural disasters through our ASPCA partnership, and the smiles on people's faces at pet adoptions at our auto show booth. Truly, at the end of the day, this partnership has resulted in benefits that are much larger than the sum of its parts.

EFG: How do you get your own employees involved in the Subaru Loves Pets initiative?

CV: The entire Subaru family is extremely passionate about animals, and employees get involved year-round by volunteering at adoption events, making pet toys for donation to shelters, hosting supply drives, supporting fundraisers, and working hands-on with local shelters. Through our hometown commitment in Camden, NJ, for example, 104 volunteers helped support the vaccination of over 1,420 pets at no cost to residents last year. More broadly, over the past 20 years, Subaru and the SOA Foundation have donated over $340 million to causes our employees care about, including pets, and our team has logged more than 115,000 volunteer hours to support our communities.

EFG: This initiative has been around for almost 20 years! How has it evolved over time, and what have you learned from past campaigns that has shaped your current approach?

CV: Subaru Loves Pets has evolved in scale but remained true to its mission of supporting as many animals as possible. From supply drives to promoting pet adoption, each year has strengthened our long-standing partnerships with the ASPCA and local shelters. Since its launch in 2019, National Make A Dog's Day has grown from a simple call to do something special for dogs into a nationwide movement inspiring people to volunteer, donate, and adopt animals of all kinds year-round. Our efforts across other Love Promise pillars also reflect our commitment to being More Than a Car Company® and fostering lasting community partnerships.

EFG:This is a truly impressive, long-term commitment. What's one piece of advice you'd give to other corporate social responsibility (CSR) leaders who want to build a lasting and impactful partnership?

CV: It is essential for organizations to define their core values and seek partners who share them. Teams should also invest the time and resources needed to succeed - establishing clear frameworks, structured processes, strategic goals, and financial support. By building strong, intentional partnerships aligned on a shared vision, you create a solid foundation for success and can focus on what matters most: making a meaningful impact.

Image courtesy of Engage for Good

