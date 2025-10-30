

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $185.63 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $113.91 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tradeweb Markets Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206.52 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $508.59 million from $448.91 million last year.



Tradeweb Markets Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $185.63 Mln. vs. $113.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $508.59 Mln vs. $448.91 Mln last year.



