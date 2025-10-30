

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.(NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T), a Japanese auto major, on Thursday reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the second quarter and first half.



For the three-month period to September 30 (second quarter), the company now projects an operating profit of JPY 50 billion against the prior guidance for an operating loss of JPY 100 billion.



For the six-month period to September 30 (first half), Nissan Motor now expects an operating loss of JPY 30 billion, compared with the earlier expectation for an operating loss of JPY 180 billion.



For the second quarter, the company still expects to post revenue of JPY 2.800 trillion. For the first half, the Group continues to expect revenue of JPY 5.500 trillion.



These first-half results were supported by one-time benefits, including lower costs related to emission regulations. Jeremie Papin, CFO of Nissan Motor, said: 'While our first-half results reflect temporary benefits and payback from cost-saving initiatives, we anticipate ongoing challenging competitive environment in the second half, supply chain risks and the seasonality of business.'



For the full year, Nissan Motor anticipates an operating loss of JPY 275 billion on revenue of JPY 11.7 trillion, reflecting expected challenges in the second half due to supply chain risks, foreign exchange volatility, tariffs, and other external factors.



For the previous fiscal, the Group had posted an operating profit of JPY 69.8 billion, on revenue of JPY 12.63 trillion.



