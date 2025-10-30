

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL),a luxury beauty company, Thursday reported earnings in the first quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year.



The company reported earnings of $47 million or $0.13 per share compared with a loss of $156 million or $0.43 per share in the last year.



Excluding items, earnings rose to $0.32 per share from $0.14 of the previous year.



On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue increased 4 percent to $3.48 billion from $3.36 billion of the prior year.



Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $3.5 per share payable on December 15 to stockholders of record on November 28.



Currently, EL shares are trading at $99.13, up 1.82% on the New York Stock Exchange.



