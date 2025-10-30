TOKYO, Oct 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, and e&, a global technology group, have announced a strategic partnership. The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for joint sustainability initiatives focused on reducing environmental impact, advancing social inclusion, and creating long-term economic value.The MoU was signed by NEC's GCC branch and e&, aligning the two companies on collaborative programs that advance responsible growth and underpin transparent sustainability governance.Operating in 38 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe, e& is focused on driving sustainable growth, digital empowerment, and innovation. With a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, e& continuously seeks partnerships that amplify its positive environmental and social impact.NEC, sharing this vision, integrates sustainability into its operations and global supply chain, prioritizing environmental harmony and responsible growth. This shared commitment forms the foundation of their new strategic collaboration.Under the MoU, the two companies will explore joint initiatives to reduce their environmental footprint, develop low-carbon and energy-efficient solutions, and promote circular economy practices. The collaboration also covers areas such as renewable integration, resource optimization, and transparent sustainability governance-all designed to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable digital future. This MoU with NEC is an initiative that stems from Project Life which is a transformative initiative launched by e& Group Procurement to drive its Responsible Sourcing Strategy and align with the e& group-wide sustainability vision of 2030, further reinforcing e&'s commitment to sustainable and responsible sourcing."I firmly believe that strong partner relationships are the cornerstone of our success. These partnerships are not only instrumental in driving innovation, efficiency, and mutual growth but also play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable practices that benefit our communities and the environment. Together, we are committed to building a future where collaboration, trust, and sustainability converge to create shared achievements and long-term value for all stakeholders."Saeed Al Zarooni - Group Chief Procurement Officer of e& Group"Through this MoU with NEC, we're aligning delivery with our Climate Transition Plan, 'Ambition to Action', which outlines our pathway to net zero. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to accelerate sustainable innovation and deliver meaningful impact. As long-term trusted partners, we are confident that our collaboration with NEC will create lasting value, support environmental goals, and drive inclusive digital transformation for the benefit of our communities and the planet. By combining technology with clear accountability, we aim to help industries transition to a greener, more inclusive digital future."- Andrew Dunnett, Group Senior Vice President of Sustainability, e&"We are proud to collaborate with e& through this MoU to support both business growth and sustainability ambitions. NEC is committed to delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions that help drive environmental progress and operational excellence through technology and shared values."- Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC CorporationTogether, NEC and e& aim to set a benchmark for sustainable innovation, fostering a legacy of environmental stewardship and positive societal impact.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com or NEC's Network Solutions at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/index.html.About e&e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.Source: NEC Corporation