BorgWarner Inc.: BorgWarner Expands Dual Inverter Collaboration with Great Wall Motor

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner is strengthening its collaboration with Great Wall Motor in the area of electrified propulsion. Building on two previously announced dual inverter programs, BorgWarner has secured two additional projects with this OEM, with mass production expected in 2026.

"BorgWarner's technical expertise in electrification and dual inverter products has earned Great Wall Motor's continued confidence," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. "The extension of this collaboration not only reflects recognition of our products and technologies, but also underscores our strong commitment to supporting our customers' new energy strategies. We will remain dedicated to accelerating their electrified vehicle portfolio."

BorgWarner's dual inverter adopts a highly integrated design, enabling the synchronous control and drive of two motors through a single controller. This significantly enhances packaging flexibility and installation convenience. Leveraging its proprietary packaging technology, BorgWarner can configure different power modules within a compact structure, effectively reducing both weight and cost.

The advanced nature of BorgWarner's dual inverter technology is further demonstrated by the design of the power module with double-sided cooling which includes the newest generation of Viper power switch. This reduces thermal resistance by up to 50% compared to single-sided cooling, significantly enhancing power density. Additionally, the technology allows for the packaging of different types of semiconductor dies within modules of the same size, ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC) efficiency standards. The adaptive battery voltage regulation greatly extends the motor's constant power and high efficiency operating ranges, improving overall system efficiency.

BorgWarner's dual inverter also features a platform-based design, enabling compatibility with a wide range of hybrid vehicle applications. Among the two newly awarded projects, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) dual inverter also integrates a DC/DC converter and provides the option of a voltage boost module, while the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) dual inverter eliminates both the boost module and the DC/DC converter. This highly flexible modular approach helps customers accelerate product iterations and significantly reduce development and design costs.

