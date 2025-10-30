GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.
Comments from Management
In the third quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.92 million, with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $1.00 million and the net loss of $0.97 million.
The total revenues increased by 5.5% from $0.87 million last quarter, and increased 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year, mainly due to effectively executed marketing strategies.
In the following quarter, we will be dedicating ourselves to developing products and services to address customers' needs and preferences more closely.
Third Quarter Overview
- Revenues increased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $0.92 million from $0.87 million last quarter.
- Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $1.00 million, slightly increased from a loss of $0.92 million last quarter.
- The net asset value was around $3.51 per share.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.
Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.
For the Third Quarter
GIGAMEDIA 3Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
3Q25
2Q25
Change
3Q25
3Q24
Change
Revenues
916
868
5.5
|
916
769
19.1
Gross Profit
458
477
(4.0)
458
372
23.1
Loss from Operations
(998)
(918)
NM
(998)
(1,008)
NM
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia
(971)
844
NM
(971)
(320)
NM
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to
(0.09)
0.08
NM
(0.09)
(0.03)
NM
EBITDA (A)
(1,371)
423
NM
(1,371)
(810)
NM
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
29,386
31,186
(5.8)
29,386
35,328
(16.8)
NM= Not Meaningful
(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)
- Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.92 million, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to $0.87 million in the prior quarter, and 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year.
- Consolidated gross profit decreased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.46 million from $0.48 million last quarter, but increased by 23.1% year-over-year from $0.37 million in the third quarter last year.
- Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2025 was $1.00 million, representing a slight increase in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.
- Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2025 was $0.97 million compared to net income of $0.84 million in last quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $29.4 million.
Financial Position
GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $29.4 million as of September 30, 2025, or $2.66 per share.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.
"For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivity of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.
In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.
About the Numbers in This Release
Quarterly results
All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.
Q&A
For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.
About GigaMedia
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.
The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
9/30/2024
9/30/2025
9/30/2024
(in US$ thousands)
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
Operating revenues
|
Digital entertainment service revenues
916
868
769
2,642
2,214
916
868
769
2,642
2,214
Operating costs
|
Cost of digital entertainment service revenues
458
391
397
1,248
1,137
458
391
397
1,248
1,137
Gross profit
458
477
372
1,394
1,077
Operating expenses
|
Product development and engineering expenses
165
157
170
518
530
Selling and marketing expenses
413
360
375
1,166
1,101
General and administrative expenses
878
877
835
2,595
2,615
Other
-
1
-
1
1
1,456
1,395
1,380
4,280
4,247
Loss from operations
(998)
(918)
(1,008)
(2,886)
(3,170)
Non-operating income (expense)
|
Interest income
420
436
504
1,279
1,492
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
(381)
1,330
182
816
(180)
Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at
2
(9)
(6)
(4)
7
Other-net
(14)
5
8
(9)
18
27
1,762
688
2,082
1,337
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
(971)
844
(320)
(804)
(1,833)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
(971)
844
(320)
(804)
(1,833)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:
|
Basic
(0.09)
0.08
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.17)
Diluted
(0.09)
0.08
(0.03)
(0.07)
(0.17)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
11,052
11,052
11,052
11,052
11,052
Diluted
11,052
11,052
11,052
11,052
11,052
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
9/30/2025
|
(in US$ thousands)
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
29,073
30,873
35,015
Accounts receivable - net
140
167
157
Prepaid expenses
148
235
123
Restricted cash
313
313
313
Other receivables
241
259
392
Other current assets
142
140
144
Total current assets
30,057
31,987
36,144
|
Investment in securities - noncurrent
9,620
8,120
6,840
Property, plant & equipment - net
97
98
102
Intangible assets - net
2
4
5
Prepaid licensing and royalty fees
56
86
179
Other assets
1,401
1,403
1,244
Total assets
41,233
41,698
44,514
|
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
44
30
27
Accrued compensation
419
314
350
Accrued expenses
873
702
912
Unearned revenue
570
614
608
Other current liabilities
323
332
691
Total current liabilities
2,229
1,992
2,588
Other liabilities
182
286
154
Total liabilities
2,411
2,278
2,742
Total equity
38,822
39,420
41,772
Total liabilities and equity
41,233
41,698
44,514
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
9/30/2024
9/30/2025
9/30/2024
(In US$ thousands)
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia
(971)
844
(320)
(804)
(1,833)
Depreciation
18
13
12
44
36
Amortization
2
2
2
7
7
Interest income
(420)
(436)
(504)
(1,279)
(1,492)
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
(1,371)
423
(810)
(2,032)
(3,282)
