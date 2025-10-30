GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.92 million, with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $1.00 million and the net loss of $0.97 million.

The total revenues increased by 5.5% from $0.87 million last quarter, and increased 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year, mainly due to effectively executed marketing strategies.

In the following quarter, we will be dedicating ourselves to developing products and services to address customers' needs and preferences more closely.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $0.92 million from $0.87 million last quarter.





Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $1.00 million, slightly increased from a loss of $0.92 million last quarter.





The net asset value was around $3.51 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share

amounts)

3Q25



2Q25



Change

(%)



3Q25



3Q24



Change

(%)

Revenues



916





868





5.5 %



916





769





19.1 % Gross Profit



458





477





(4.0) %



458





372





23.1 % Loss from Operations



(998)





(918)



NM





(998)





(1,008)



NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



(971)





844



NM





(971)





(320)



NM

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to

GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.09)





0.08



NM





(0.09)





(0.03)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,371)





423



NM





(1,371)





(810)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



29,386





31,186





(5.8) %



29,386





35,328





(16.8) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.92 million, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to $0.87 million in the prior quarter, and 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year.





for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.92 million, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to $0.87 million in the prior quarter, and 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year. Consolidated gross profit decreased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.46 million from $0.48 million last quarter, but increased by 23.1% year-over-year from $0.37 million in the third quarter last year.





decreased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.46 million from $0.48 million last quarter, but increased by 23.1% year-over-year from $0.37 million in the third quarter last year. Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2025 was $1.00 million, representing a slight increase in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.





of the third quarter of 2025 was $1.00 million, representing a slight increase in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2025 was $0.97 million compared to net income of $0.84 million in last quarter.





of the third quarter of 2025 was $0.97 million compared to net income of $0.84 million in last quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $29.4 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $29.4 million as of September 30, 2025, or $2.66 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivity of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024



9/30/2025



9/30/2024

(in US$ thousands)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



916





868





769





2,642





2,214







916





868





769





2,642





2,214

Operating costs





























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



458





391





397





1,248





1,137







458





391





397





1,248





1,137

Gross profit



458





477





372





1,394





1,077

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



165





157





170





518





530

Selling and marketing expenses



413





360





375





1,166





1,101

General and administrative expenses



878





877





835





2,595





2,615

Other



-





1





-





1





1







1,456





1,395





1,380





4,280





4,247

Loss from operations



(998)





(918)





(1,008)





(2,886)





(3,170)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



420





436





504





1,279





1,492

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



(381)





1,330





182





816





(180)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at

fair value



2





(9)





(6)





(4)





7

Other-net



(14)





5





8





(9)





18







27





1,762





688





2,082





1,337

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes



(971)





844





(320)





(804)





(1,833)

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of

GigaMedia



(971)





844





(320)





(804)





(1,833)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:





























Basic



(0.09)





0.08





(0.03)





(0.07)





(0.17)

Diluted



(0.09)





0.08





(0.03)





(0.07)





(0.17)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024

(in US$ thousands)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



29,073





30,873





35,015

Accounts receivable - net



140





167





157

Prepaid expenses



148





235





123

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



241





259





392

Other current assets



142





140





144

Total current assets



30,057





31,987





36,144





















Investment in securities - noncurrent



9,620





8,120





6,840

Property, plant & equipment - net



97





98





102

Intangible assets - net



2





4





5

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



56





86





179

Other assets



1,401





1,403





1,244

Total assets



41,233





41,698





44,514





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



44





30





27

Accrued compensation



419





314





350

Accrued expenses



873





702





912

Unearned revenue



570





614





608

Other current liabilities



323





332





691

Total current liabilities



2,229





1,992





2,588

Other liabilities



182





286





154

Total liabilities



2,411





2,278





2,742

Total equity



38,822





39,420





41,772

Total liabilities and equity



41,233





41,698





44,514



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024



9/30/2025



9/30/2024

(In US$ thousands)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(971)





844





(320)





(804)





(1,833)

Depreciation



18





13





12





44





36

Amortization



2





2





2





7





7

Interest income



(420)





(436)





(504)





(1,279)





(1,492)

Interest expense



-





-





-





-





-

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

EBITDA



(1,371)





423





(810)





(2,032)





(3,282)



