Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Begins Plant Shipments to Senegal; Continues Ecuador Integration

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its expansion plan within West Africa and Latin America. The Corporation's expansion is expected to generate more than US$1 billion in sales by 2030, a more than 250% increase on 2024 sales.

Recent Progress

Senegal - Construction of the 50-tpd pilot plant in Senegal continues on schedule. The first shipments of the modular plant have left Durban and are expected on site mid-November. Phased delivery of remaining containers on site will continue until January.



The construction contractor has been mobilised for site works, including the access road and clearing of the plant area. Engineering work for the tailings pond is progressing, informed by the completed geotechnical drill program.

Ecuador - Integration of the Corporation's subsidiary in Ecuador continues on three fronts: organisational, operational, and community. Corporate structure - The corporate framework in Ecuador continues to advance, particularly with regard to its banking, fiscal and legal systems. Short-term priorities include changing the company name and status. Steps are also being taken to have the option to avoid the Foreign Exchange Outflow Tax (ISD) for the Corporation's transfer of funds abroad. Work on the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) is ongoing. In addition, Dynacor plans to open an office in Quito to consolidate its presence. Operational refurbishment - Technical assessments of the plant have been conducted by both internal and external parties, and the results are aligned . The request for quote process for some items has commenced, with bids for major contracts such as the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management (EPCM) contract expected to be launched in December.

Stakeholder engagement - A three-week community participation process was held in September in order to apprise the Svetlana host community of Dynacor's environmental management plan. The process is now complete, pending formal approval from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment and Energy. As part of its commitment to building a long-term relationship of trust, Dynacor has begun participating in and planning for community events and providing waste management training to local residents.



Ghana - Formal proposals are being prepared for Goldbod and Ghana's government agencies to enable Dynacor's proposed operations to be classified correctly within the country's legal and fiscal framework.









Figure 1: The Ball Mill is Readied for Shipment to Senegal.





Figure 2: Community Information Session on the Ecuador Environmental Management Plan.

