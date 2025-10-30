Nexalin Technology, Inc.: Nexalin Technology Announces Regulatory Approval to Sell Gen 2 SYNC, 15 mA Neurostimulation DIFS Device in Israel

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the "Company" or "Nexalin"), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) of the brain, today announced that its Gen-2 Console ("SYNC"), 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device has been granted regulatory approval for sale in Israel by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, "We are extremely proud to have received regulatory clearance in Israel, which is recognized worldwide for its rigorous and highly respected health regulatory standards. This approval is an important milestone that not only allows us to introduce our innovative, drug-free technology to patients and providers in Israel but also strengthens the global credibility of our platform as we pursue additional international markets. Globally, this builds on our prior approvals in China, Brazil and Oman. This recent approval in Israel directly supports our strategy to aggressively expand our presence across the region."

"With this clearance in Israel, we are accelerating our discussions with regional distribution partners to launch commercial sales and deliver much-needed, non-invasive solutions for the treatment of mental health disorders," added Mr. White.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

