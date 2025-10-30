Anzeige
T-Mobile International AG: T-Mobile Is Helping Keep Loved Ones Connected in the Wake of Hurricane Melissa

Free international long-distance, texts and roaming across Jamaica and nearby islands available to support customers and communities until November 12

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Melissa which made landfall yesterday as a devastating Category 5 storm across Jamaica and neighboring islands, the most powerful storm ever recorded to strike Jamaica. The hurricane brought widespread damage and power outages, leaving many communities to begin recovery.

We understand how important it is to stay connected right now. To help customers reach family, loved ones and friends, T-Mobile is waiving charges for customers on our network for international long-distance calls, texts and roaming in Jamaica, as well as the surrounding islands of Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas across all our brands - T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint and Ultra - from Wednesday, Oct. 29, until Tuesday, Nov. 12.

We will continue to closely monitor the storm's aftermath and provide updates.

For more information on disaster preparedness and T-Mobile's response capabilities, visit the company's Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile International AG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t-mobile-is-helping-keep-loved-ones-connected-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-melissa-1093631

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
