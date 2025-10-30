

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (128940.KS), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting net profit of KRW 45.4 billion compared to KRW 35 billion in 2024.



Pre-tax profit amounted to KRW 52.3 billion compared to KRW 40.2 billion in the previous year.



Operating profit was KRW 55.1 billion compared to last year's KRW 51 billion.



Sales stood at KRW 362.3 billion compared to KRW 362.1 billion in the year ago quarter.



Hanmi's stock closed at KRW 390,500, down 0.76 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News