

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wilmar International Ltd. (WLMIF.PK) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $357.2 million, compared to net income of $208.1 million last year.



Core net profit for the quarter was $357.2 million, compared to $208.1 million last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $19.07 billion, up 7.4% from $17.75 billion last year.



Overall sales volume for the Food Products segment grew by 6.5% to 9.3 million metric tons in the third quarter, compared to 8.7 million MT last year, while sales volume for Feed and Industrial Products segment grew by 3.2% to 18.8 million MT from 18.2 million MT last year.



