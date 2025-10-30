COO Damien Macq to become Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

X-FAB (BOURSE: XFAB)

X-FAB, the leading analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, today announced that Rudi De Winter, Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his role on February 6, 2026. The Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Damien Macq, currently Chief Operating Officer, as the new CEO starting the same day. Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in April 2026, he will also join the Board of Directors.

Rudi De Winter, who has held the roles of Co-CEO since 2011 and CEO since 2014, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. He will collaborate closely with Damien Macq in the coming months and beyond to facilitate a seamless and successful transition.

"Leading the number one European foundry has been an honor," said Rudi De Winter. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that Damien Macq is the right leader to take the company forward. His long experience in the semiconductor industry in various roles, proven operational leadership, and strategic vision make him ideally suited for this role. I look forward to supporting him."

Damien Macq joined X-FAB in April 2023 as COO. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its operational capabilities and expanded its capacities.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed CEO of X-FAB," said Damien Macq. "I really appreciate the trust of Rudi and from the Board of Directors of X-FAB and look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and drive the next chapter of profitable innovation and growth."

The succession plan is the result of a comprehensive process led by the Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless leadership transition aligned with the company's strategic priorities.

Damien Macq short bio

Damien Macq was born in 1966. He became X-FAB's Group COO in 2023 overseeing site expansions, sales, quality, and global operations. He previously served as VP General Manager at Melexis' Sense and Light business unit, serving automotive, smart building, and medical markets. Prior to Melexis, Damien held executive roles in fabless and IDM semiconductor companies across Europe and the USA, delivering market-leading solutions for smartphone connectivity (ST-Ericsson), Power-over-Ethernet (ON Semiconductors/AMIS), and ADSL (GlobespanVirata and Alcatel). He holds MSEE and PhD degrees from UCLouvain (Belgium) and completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2006. Damien is a Senior Member of IEEE and a former chair of the IEEE Benelux section.

Click here to download a High-resolution picture of Damien Macq.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,300 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030329214/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com