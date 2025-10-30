Covetrus Announces Agreement for Chewy to Acquire SmartEquine

Transaction enables Covetrus to sharpen focus on core business of delivering technology-enabled solutions for veterinarians

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global animal-health technology and services company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) for Chewy to acquire the SmartEquine® business.

This transaction enables Covetrus to sharpen its focus on its core business of delivering technology-enabled solutions that help veterinarians improve practice performance and patient care. By concentrating on its integrated software, services, and distribution platform, Covetrus will continue to advance tools that streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen veterinary practices worldwide.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Lincoln International LLC is acting as sole financial advisor to Covetrus.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company supporting companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. The company delivers an integrated portfolio of products, software, and services that enable veterinarians to run better, more connected, and more profitable practices.

Headquartered in Portland, Maine, with over 5,000 employees, Covetrus serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Covetrus brings over 60 years of experience as a trusted partner advancing veterinary care and practice performance.

SOURCE Covetrus