DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 30 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 49,302 Highest price paid per share: 134.20p Lowest price paid per share: 131.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.7899p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 543,206 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,198,370 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,198,370 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.7899p 49,302

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 559 134.20 09:17:27 00358839399TRLO1 XLON 1145 133.80 09:19:46 00358841171TRLO1 XLON 442 133.00 09:20:16 00358841612TRLO1 XLON 682 133.00 09:20:16 00358841613TRLO1 XLON 529 134.00 09:20:33 00358841750TRLO1 XLON 4 134.00 09:20:33 00358841751TRLO1 XLON 78 134.00 09:20:33 00358841752TRLO1 XLON 605 134.00 09:21:02 00358842036TRLO1 XLON 600 133.20 09:21:56 00358842793TRLO1 XLON 605 133.20 09:29:54 00358849736TRLO1 XLON 84 132.80 09:34:24 00358854082TRLO1 XLON 168 132.80 09:34:24 00358854083TRLO1 XLON 252 132.80 09:34:24 00358854084TRLO1 XLON 108 132.80 09:34:24 00358854085TRLO1 XLON 144 132.80 09:34:24 00358854086TRLO1 XLON 84 132.80 09:34:24 00358854087TRLO1 XLON 384 132.80 09:34:24 00358854088TRLO1 XLON 781 132.40 09:34:25 00358854108TRLO1 XLON 61 132.60 09:34:36 00358854217TRLO1 XLON 544 132.60 09:34:36 00358854218TRLO1 XLON 599 132.80 09:46:00 00358863717TRLO1 XLON 3 132.80 09:46:00 00358863718TRLO1 XLON 137 133.20 09:51:49 00358867502TRLO1 XLON 1624 133.20 09:51:49 00358867503TRLO1 XLON 1094 132.80 09:55:17 00358869410TRLO1 XLON 750 133.40 10:04:10 00358872179TRLO1 XLON 84 133.40 10:31:14 00358873361TRLO1 XLON 166 133.40 10:31:14 00358873362TRLO1 XLON 246 133.40 10:31:14 00358873363TRLO1 XLON 97 133.40 10:31:14 00358873364TRLO1 XLON 583 133.20 10:31:16 00358873366TRLO1 XLON 853 133.80 10:51:01 00358874057TRLO1 XLON 460 133.80 10:51:01 00358874058TRLO1 XLON 463 133.20 10:57:17 00358874395TRLO1 XLON 19 133.20 10:57:17 00358874396TRLO1 XLON 92 133.20 10:57:17 00358874397TRLO1 XLON 579 133.40 10:59:57 00358874507TRLO1 XLON 237 133.80 11:12:33 00358874963TRLO1 XLON 327 133.80 11:12:33 00358874964TRLO1 XLON 15 133.80 11:12:33 00358874965TRLO1 XLON 223 133.60 11:22:13 00358875299TRLO1 XLON 356 133.60 11:22:13 00358875300TRLO1 XLON 579 133.20 11:31:45 00358875738TRLO1 XLON 665 133.00 11:36:05 00358875888TRLO1 XLON 539 133.00 11:36:05 00358875889TRLO1 XLON 602 133.00 11:36:05 00358875890TRLO1 XLON 602 133.00 11:36:05 00358875891TRLO1 XLON 602 133.00 11:36:05 00358875892TRLO1 XLON 571 132.40 11:45:24 00358876135TRLO1 XLON 224 132.20 11:50:49 00358876318TRLO1 XLON 368 132.20 11:50:49 00358876319TRLO1 XLON 104 132.20 11:51:52 00358876350TRLO1 XLON 260 132.40 11:52:40 00358876373TRLO1 XLON 59 132.40 11:52:40 00358876374TRLO1 XLON 339 132.40 11:52:45 00358876376TRLO1 XLON 603 132.20 12:13:14 00358877166TRLO1 XLON 500 132.20 12:13:26 00358877174TRLO1 XLON 148 132.20 12:13:26 00358877175TRLO1 XLON 573 132.00 12:15:10 00358877225TRLO1 XLON 598 132.00 12:15:10 00358877226TRLO1 XLON 598 132.00 12:15:27 00358877233TRLO1 XLON 609 131.80 12:22:57 00358877506TRLO1 XLON 229 132.80 12:54:50 00358878596TRLO1 XLON 592 132.60 12:56:39 00358878667TRLO1 XLON 578 132.60 12:56:39 00358878668TRLO1 XLON 71 132.60 13:22:57 00358879521TRLO1 XLON 573 132.40 13:23:35 00358879533TRLO1 XLON 7 132.40 13:23:43 00358879543TRLO1 XLON 573 132.40 13:23:43 00358879544TRLO1 XLON

