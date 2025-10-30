Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 15:29
1,470 Euro
-2,65 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,78019:15
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 18:45 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

30 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  30 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         49,302 
 
Highest price paid per share:            134.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             131.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.7899p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 543,206 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,198,370 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,198,370 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.7899p                       49,302

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
559             134.20          09:17:27         00358839399TRLO1     XLON 
 
1145             133.80          09:19:46         00358841171TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             133.00          09:20:16         00358841612TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             133.00          09:20:16         00358841613TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             134.00          09:20:33         00358841750TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              134.00          09:20:33         00358841751TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              134.00          09:20:33         00358841752TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             134.00          09:21:02         00358842036TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             133.20          09:21:56         00358842793TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             133.20          09:29:54         00358849736TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              132.80          09:34:24         00358854082TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             132.80          09:34:24         00358854083TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             132.80          09:34:24         00358854084TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             132.80          09:34:24         00358854085TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             132.80          09:34:24         00358854086TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              132.80          09:34:24         00358854087TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             132.80          09:34:24         00358854088TRLO1     XLON 
 
781             132.40          09:34:25         00358854108TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              132.60          09:34:36         00358854217TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             132.60          09:34:36         00358854218TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             132.80          09:46:00         00358863717TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              132.80          09:46:00         00358863718TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             133.20          09:51:49         00358867502TRLO1     XLON 
 
1624             133.20          09:51:49         00358867503TRLO1     XLON 
 
1094             132.80          09:55:17         00358869410TRLO1     XLON 
 
750             133.40          10:04:10         00358872179TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              133.40          10:31:14         00358873361TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             133.40          10:31:14         00358873362TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             133.40          10:31:14         00358873363TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              133.40          10:31:14         00358873364TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             133.20          10:31:16         00358873366TRLO1     XLON 
 
853             133.80          10:51:01         00358874057TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             133.80          10:51:01         00358874058TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             133.20          10:57:17         00358874395TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              133.20          10:57:17         00358874396TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              133.20          10:57:17         00358874397TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             133.40          10:59:57         00358874507TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             133.80          11:12:33         00358874963TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             133.80          11:12:33         00358874964TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              133.80          11:12:33         00358874965TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             133.60          11:22:13         00358875299TRLO1     XLON 
 
356             133.60          11:22:13         00358875300TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             133.20          11:31:45         00358875738TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             133.00          11:36:05         00358875888TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             133.00          11:36:05         00358875889TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             133.00          11:36:05         00358875890TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             133.00          11:36:05         00358875891TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             133.00          11:36:05         00358875892TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.40          11:45:24         00358876135TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             132.20          11:50:49         00358876318TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             132.20          11:50:49         00358876319TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             132.20          11:51:52         00358876350TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             132.40          11:52:40         00358876373TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              132.40          11:52:40         00358876374TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             132.40          11:52:45         00358876376TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             132.20          12:13:14         00358877166TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             132.20          12:13:26         00358877174TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             132.20          12:13:26         00358877175TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             132.00          12:15:10         00358877225TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             132.00          12:15:10         00358877226TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             132.00          12:15:27         00358877233TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             131.80          12:22:57         00358877506TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             132.80          12:54:50         00358878596TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             132.60          12:56:39         00358878667TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             132.60          12:56:39         00358878668TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              132.60          13:22:57         00358879521TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             132.40          13:23:35         00358879533TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              132.40          13:23:43         00358879543TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             132.40          13:23:43         00358879544TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
