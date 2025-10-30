

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (BDWBY) Thursday reported nine-month period profit attributable to equity holders of Bud APAC of $594 million, down from $742 million last year.



Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of Bud APAC was $678 million or 5.13 per share, compared to $777 million or $5.89 per share last year.



Revenues for the nine-month period dropped 6.6% to $4.691 billion from $5.104 billion last year. In the period, total volumes decreased by 7.0%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News