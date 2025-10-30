

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $24.8 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million or $0.06 per share last year.



Net revenues for the quarter were $1.210 billion, compared to $1.062 billion last year.



Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects total net revenue of approximately $1.35 billion, representing 12% YoY growth.



For the full year, the company raised its outlook for Platform revenue to $4.11 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to $395 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News