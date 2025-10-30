Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the upcoming CES 2026, taking place January 6 to 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES, one of the world's leading technology showcases, will highlight technological innovations with artificial intelligence and quantum technology expected to be among the key themes.

Metavista3D will exhibit at Booth #4179 in the West Hall, located directly next to the West Broadcast Tower. The West Hall is the primary hub for the automotive sector, featuring global leaders such as Great Wall Motors, Hyundai Motor, John Deere, Caterpillar, LG Display, and BOE - all sectors where Metavista3D's advanced display and visualization solutions play a key role.

At CES 2026, Metavista3D will unveil the latest generation of its AI-driven 3D E-Mirror technology. The system processes input from either stereo or standard cameras, using Metavista3D's proprietary AI-based 2D-to-3D conversion engine to generate real-time 3D visualizations.

This innovation represents a major step forward in real-time visualization for automotive applications, merging artificial intelligence and advanced 3D rendering. The new Metavista3D E-Mirror delivers exceptionally low latency and real-time 3D conversion with instantaneous response, setting a new benchmark for intuitive, high-performance driver-assistance systems.

Also debuting at CES will be Metavista3D's new 13-inch cluster display, offering stunning visual fidelity and high-performance processing performance, as well as the latest 27-inch 3D multi-purpose display, designed for automotive and industrial use cases.

Metavista3D's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Carlson, and Chief Operating Officer, Neil Hide, will attend the event to meet with key customers and partners.

For more information about CES 2026, please visit:

https://www.ces.tech

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

