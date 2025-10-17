Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") today unveiled the latest generation of its AI-driven 3D E-Mirror technology at the 10th Annual AutoTech Science Fair in Palo Alto. The innovation marks a major step forward in real-time visualization for automotive applications, showcasing how artificial intelligence and advanced 3D rendering can seamlessly merge. Metavista3D's Chief Operations Officer, Neil Hide, will be presenting at the event on October 16 and conducting meetings on October 17.

The new Metavista3D E-Mirror delivers significantly lower latency and enables real-time 3D conversion with true instantaneous response, setting a new benchmark for intuitive, high-performance driver assistance systems.

Also debuting at the show is Metavista3D's new 13-inch cluster display, combining stunning visual fidelity with cutting-edge processing power.

Metavista3D joins an impressive lineup of industry leaders including Bosch and Mitsubishi Electric, all demonstrating groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of automotive technology.

More information about the event:

AutoTech Science Fair 2025

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

