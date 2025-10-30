

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $283.8 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $134.6 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.5 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $1.209 billion from $994.2 million last year.



DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.630 - $4.650 Bln



