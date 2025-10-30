

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $348.5 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $311.4 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $374.9 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.335 billion from $1.224 billion last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $348.5 Mln. vs. $311.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.335 Bln vs. $1.224 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News