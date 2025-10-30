

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lumen Technologies (LUMN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $621 million, compared with a loss of $148 million in the same quarter of 2024. The loss per share widened to $0.62 from $0.15 a year earlier.



Revenue fell 4 percent to $3.09 billion from $3.22 billion, while total operating expenses increased 3 percent to $3.20 billion from $3.10 billion.



LUMN closed Thursday's trading at $10.34, down $0.66 or 6.00 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



