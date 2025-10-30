

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to more than 2-week highs of 1.1546 against the euro and 0.8037 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to a 6-1/2-month high of 1.3116 against the pound and an 8-1/2-month high of 154.44 against the yen.



The greenback rose to a 6-day high of 1.4014 against the loonie, 3-day high of 0.6532 against the aussie and a 1-week high of 0.5725 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.89 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 154.00 against the yen, 1.42 against the loonie, 0.64 against the aussie and 0.56 against the kiwi.



