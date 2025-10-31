Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Rush Rare Metals Corp. (CSE: RSH) ("Rush" or the "Company") confirms that the letter of intent dated August 6, 2025, outlining a potential merger with Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad") has expired. Rush continues to engage in discussions with Myriad regarding a potential transaction, with the goal of finding mutually agreeable terms moving forward.

Peter Smith, Rush's CEO, commented, "As a founder of both Rush and Myriad, I am very happy to see that both companies will continue merger discussions, but I have also been removed from this process since August 6th to avoid any potential conflicts. I understand that our independent committee has been working hard towards an agreement, but there are a number of moving parts to administer, including the procurement of a fairness opinion, and this has caused some delay. Meanwhile, Myriad continues to make outstanding progress with Copper Mountain in Wyoming, and I am thrilled with the work Thomas Lamb and his team have done. I expect further updates will be forthcoming as the respective teams try to work through prospective merger terms and timings."

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA, which it has optioned to Myriad Uranium Corp. Rush currently has a 100% interest in Boxi, and a 50% interest in Copper Mountain, which is the subject of an earn-in agreement with Myriad. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

