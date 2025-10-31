Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to close a first tranche of its non-brokered financing of up to 13,636,363 units (the "Units") at an offering price of $0.11 per Unit (the "Offering"), originally announced its press release dated October 22, 2025, subject to the CSE raising no objection to the closing. This first tranche is expected to close on or about November 5th, 2025.

The Company expects to close up to 5,454,545 Units in the first tranche for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date, subject to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Eligible finders will receive finder's fees of 8% in cash and 8% in warrants on the proceeds received by Sixty North Gold from investors introduced to Sixty North Gold. Leede Financial acted as a finder in the first tranche of the Offering.

The securities underlying the Units will be subject to a hold period legend restricting resale until four months and a day from their date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The company plans to develop stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone to extract and to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"

Dave Webb, President & CEO

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ), under the Company's profile.

