Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Excellence Awards for product sales, services, and training.

This year's winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of Bentley partners from around the world across the five partner award categories. The awards event took place during Bentley's 2025 Sales Partner Summit, held October 28-30 in Berlin, Germany.

"This year, we received outstanding submissions for the Partner Excellence Awards, showcasing innovation, strategic thinking, and exceptional business results," said Allan Murphy, senior vice president for Product Sales at Bentley Systems. "We are proud to honor our winners for their achievements in driving operational excellence, enhancing user experience, and delivering impactful solutions in their markets. Their work underscores a strong commitment to innovation and advancing the world's most critical infrastructure."

2025 Bentley Partner Excellence Award Winners:

PARTNER OF THE YEAR: CAD Journey

Recognized for rapid growth and driving Bentley solution adoption in North America.

Location: United States, North America

BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION: Archway Systems Inc.

Recognized for driving strategic business transformation, adopting digital technologies, and delivering measurable value as a trusted advisor globally.

Location: United States, North America

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: Geomatex

Recognized for leveraging advanced reality modeling and digital twin technologies to support the smart development of the Administrative Capital Urban Development project.

Location: Egypt, Middle East

RAPID TIME TO VALUE: Astasoft Sdn Bhd

Recognized for rapid, consistent growth and a customer-focused approach driving impactful results.

Location: Malaysia, Asia Pacific

RISING STARS:

Software.com.br Tecnologia e Consultoria

Recognized for strategic growth and expanding Bentley solution adoption across Latin America.

Location: Brazil, Latin America

Microgenesis CADsoft

Recognized for rapid growth and expanding Bentley's presence across India, achieving Million Dollar Club status in just over a year.

Location: India, Asia Pacific

The winners and finalists will also be featured in Bentley's Partner Spotlight Series, which highlights partner projects, achievements, and collaborations around the world.

