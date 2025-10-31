

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (096770.KS) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company narrowed to 107.856 billion won from 616.533 billion won last year.



Operating income for the quarter was 573.475 billion won compared to operating loss of 423.338 billion won in the prior year.



Quarterly sales grew to 20.53 trillion won from 17.66 trillion won in the previous year . For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News