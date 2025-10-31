

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector contraction deepened in October, official survey results from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The factory PMI fell more-than-expected to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September. A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The score was seen at 49.6.



Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in the previous month. The reading came in line with expectations.



As a result, the composite indicator that tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, slid to 50.0 in October from 50.6 in the prior month.



