

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from the euro area and France are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and import prices. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in August. Economists expect import prices to drop 0.2 percent, slower than August's 0.5 percent decrease.



In the meantime, UK Nationwide house price data is due. UK house prices are forecast to climb 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.2 percent rise in September.



At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation figures for October. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent in September.



At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Austria is scheduled to release flash consumer prices for October.



At 5.00 am ET, flash consumer price data is due from Poland. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 3.0 percent in October from 2.9 percent in September.



