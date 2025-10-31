

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 2.0207 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 2.0144.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slid to an 8-day low of 0.5725 and more than a 3-week low of 1.1434 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5744 and 1.1419, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 88.11 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 88.42.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.05 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback, 1.15 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.



