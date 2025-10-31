

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Holdings Co. (4578.T) reported that its nine month profit attributable to owners of the company was 297.7 billion yen, an increase of 55.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 560.81 yen compared to 353.33 yen. Business profit was 366.5 billion yen, up 1.3%. Revenue was 1.82 trillion yen, up 5.1%.



For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 622.52 yen; business profit of 410.0 billion yen; and revenue of 2.42 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News