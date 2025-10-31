

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in October after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in October, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in September.



Inflation based on energy, including motor fuels, moderated to 2.1 percent from 4.0 percent, and the annual price growth in non-energy industrial goods softened to 0.4 percent from 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, services inflation rose to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew 3.8 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent.



Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation held steady at 3.0 percent in October.



