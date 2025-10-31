Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:31 October 2025
Name of applicant:
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
Name of scheme:
Shares issued by an investment trust
Period of return:
From:
1 May 2025
To:
31 October 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return :
946,657
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR 20.6.7G) :
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
946,657
Name of contact:
Alison Vincent - Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 203 709 2481
Email:
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com