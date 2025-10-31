

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Limited (TKY.F) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY241.62 million, or JPY525.62 per share. This compares with JPY243.90 million, or JPY527.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY1.179 billion from JPY1.121 billion last year.



Tokyo Electron Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



