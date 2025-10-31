World Cities Day 2025: Zoomlion Bolsters Global Urban Development, Focusing on People-Centered Smart Cities

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is marking World Cities Day 2025 through its continued support for sustainable urban development, interconnected transportation, and smart cities of the future. Through ongoing participation in landmark construction projects, the company is helping accelerate the global shift toward more inclusive, and technology-driven urban living.

Urbanization has become one of the defining global trends of our time. Today, more than half of the world's population lives in cities, a figure expected to climb to nearly 70% by 2050. This rapid growth brings shared challenges such as traffic congestion, aging infrastructure, and the need for sustainable development. In line with the United Nations' World Cities Day 2025 theme of "People-Centered Smart Cities," Zoomlion is contributing not only through technology and engineering, but through integrated, human-first approaches to urban development.

In the Middle East, Zoomlion is driving Saudi Arabia's modern urbanization with work on the Quadrilateral City Project and the Mukaab project in Riyadh, one of the world's tallest temperature-controlled buildings. Its ZR420GW rotary drilling rig is tackling deep, hard-rock foundations while supported by on-site engineers, expert guidance, dedicated parts supply, and a rapid-response team. The company is also providing infrastructure support for the NEOM New City, where Zoomlion's local service teams provide real-time technical assistance and parts support.

In Africa, Zoomlion helped complete Egypt's Alamein New Town, home to Africa's tallest all-concrete residential tower, and has also contributed to the country's New Administrative Capital. The company's reach extends further into Africa through contributions to the Rosso Bridge linking Senegal and Mauritania, stadium construction in Chad, and a flagship venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Morocco. These projects are supported by Zoomlion's growing regional workforce, with over 90 percent of its 300-plus Africa-based employees hired locally.

Across Asia, Zoomlion's rigs support Malaysia's Pan-Borneo Highway, a major regional transportation corridor designed to improve urban-rural connectivity. In eastern China, the company's full-casing drilling rig, the largest of its kind globally, is advancing the Suzhou Xitang River Drinking Water Project, a vital initiative to enhance water security and urban environmental resilience.

Zoomlion's efforts go beyond engineering, representing a lasting commitment to building more livable cities. As the world moves toward smart cities, Zoomlion remains committed to innovation and local collaboration, and long-term practice that empowers communities and supports sustainable urban transformation.

