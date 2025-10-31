Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
WKN: 909943 | ISIN: AT0000652011 | Ticker-Symbol: EBO
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 09:57
89,15 Euro
+4,45 % +3,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
CECE Composite Index
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,3589,4510:04
89,3589,4510:04
ERSTE GROUP
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG89,15+4,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.