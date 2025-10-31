

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Erste Group Bank AG (EBO.DE, ERBAG.PR, ERST.VI) Friday said that its attributable net result rose in the third quarter, helped by better performances in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia regions. Net interest income also increased from a year ago and the company raised its full-year 2025 outlook one more time.



The Austrian private banking company reported net result attributable to owners of the parent of 901 million euros in the third quarter, higher than 886 million euros in the same period last year.



During the three-month period, the company's net interest income rose to 1.98 billion euros from 1.90 billion euros in the year-ago period, helped by loan growth and lower interest expenses on customer deposits.



According to Erste Group, net fee and commission income also climbed to 798 million euros in the third quarter from 735 million euros in the prior-year period. During the given period, the company's operating result rose to 1.56 billion euros from 1.54 billion euros in the corresponding period a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2025 outlook again. Net interest income is now expected to rise more than 2 percent in 2025 compared to the earlier projection of slightly higher. Similarly, the cost/income ratio is forecast to be around 48 percent, compared to the earlier projection of less than 50 percent.



On the XETRA Exchange, the stock ended Thursday's trading at 85.20 euros, up 1.19 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News