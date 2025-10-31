

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in September from the previous year as imports grew much faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to $6.90 billion in September from $5.16 billion a year ago.



In September, exports climbed by 2.8 percent annually, and imports surged by 8.7 percent.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $1.21 billion.



The main partner for imports during September was China, followed by Russia, Germany, the UAE, and the USA.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports dropped 4.3 percent over the month, while imports grew by 8.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News